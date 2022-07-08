Friday, July 08, 2022
     
  4. Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy downpour batters city overnight, red alert issued in Thane, Raigad
Mumbai Rains LIVE: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on the days for which the IMD has given an 'orange' or 'red' alert warning of heavy rainfall.

Poorva Joshi Written By: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424 Mumbai Updated on: July 08, 2022 9:28 IST
Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People wade through a waterlogged road as their vehicle gets stuck during monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy downpour kept battering Mumbai overnight, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city, along with adjoining areas like Raigad and Thane. As per reports, sea waves could go as high as 12 feet by evening today, and a high tide of 3.68 meters could be expected at 6:11 pm today. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on the days for which the IMD has given an 'orange' or 'red' alert warning of heavy rainfall. Rains continued to lash the city for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, delaying local train services on the Central Railway route following a wall collapse on a track. The IMD had earlier forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains likely at isolated places during the day.

 

  • Jul 08, 2022 9:28 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Mumbaikars only allowed to visit beaches from 6 am to 10 am from today

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on the days for which the IMD has given an 'orange' or 'red' alert warning of heavy rainfall. It, however, said that the beaches will remain open for people between 6 am and 10 am on such days.

  • Jul 08, 2022 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Red alert in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad today

    The IMD has issued a red alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for today. Rains continued to lash the city for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, delaying local train services on the Central Railway route following a wall collapse on a track.

  • Jul 08, 2022 9:25 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    12 feet high sea waves expected today

    The weather forecast for today suggests that sea waves as high as 12 feet could be seen in Mumbai today, and people have been advised to stay away from the sea. A high tide of 3.68 meters could be expected at 6:11 pm today.

  • Jul 08, 2022 9:19 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Heavy rains batter Mumbai overnight

    Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall all night, even as the IMD issued a red alert for the city. The IMD had earlier forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains likely at isolated places during the day.

