Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy downpour batters city overnight, red alert issued in Thane, Raigad

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: People wade through a waterlogged road as their vehicle gets stuck during monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Thursday, June 30, 2022.

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy downpour kept battering Mumbai overnight, even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city, along with adjoining areas like Raigad and Thane. As per reports, sea waves could go as high as 12 feet by evening today, and a high tide of 3.68 meters could be expected at 6:11 pm today. Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on the days for which the IMD has given an 'orange' or 'red' alert warning of heavy rainfall. Rains continued to lash the city for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday, delaying local train services on the Central Railway route following a wall collapse on a track. The IMD had earlier forecast heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs with very heavy to extremely heavy rains likely at isolated places during the day.

