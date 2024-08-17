Mumbai local train's ticket inspector assaulted on board, Akali Dal demands action from Maharashtra govt

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative Image

A passenger traveling in the Mumbai AC local train allegedly attacked the ticket inspector after being fined for travelling in a first-class compartment. Chief Ticket Inspector Jasbir Singh explained that on Saturday, three people were travelling in the Mumbai AC local train. "They had first-class passes, which do not permit travel in the AC local train. When we fined them, one of the passengers, Aniket Bhosale, started arguing and then assaulted me," he said.

Assault on TC in Mumbai local

Ticket checker Jasbir Singh stated that when the train reached Borivali, he asked them to get off, but Bhosale refused and assaulted him. Singh's uniform was torn, and in the scuffle, he lost Rs 1,500 that he had collected as fines from other passengers. He also mentioned that the train was delayed and was stopped at Borivali.

After this, the RPF (Railway Protection Force) and Railway Police were called, who managed to remove them at Nalasopara. "Later, when we were about to file a case, Bhosale admitted his mistake, paid the lost amount, and gave an apology letter to the officials," he said.

Apology from the accused

Aniket Bhosale later said that filing a case would affect his job prospects. In light of this, Jasbir Singh stated that after receiving a written apology from Bhosale, they decided to let him go with a warning. The Shiromani Akali Dal has now issued a statement on this matter. The party has appealed to the Maharashtra government to take strict action regarding this incident. Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal shared a post on the social media site X, urging the Maharashtra government to take strict action in this case.