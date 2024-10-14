Mumbai-Howrah Mail gets bomb threat, train stopped at Jalgaon station, probe underway

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO The Railways said that the control room received a message at around 4 am on Monday.

New Delhi: The Indian Railways sources on Monday said its control room received a bomb threat to blow up the Mumbai-Howrah Mail and as a precationary measure, the train was stopped at Jalgaon station for checking.

The Railways said that the control room received a message at around 4 am on Monday. Notably, the train was going from Mumbai to Howrah when the bomb threat was received.

The investigation agencies were alerted after the bomb threat was received and then a search operation was quickly carried out in the entire Mumbai Howrah Mail train.

The bomb threat was issued on the social media platform X and in the post, abusive words were used for Maharashtra Police as well.

It was written in the threat that the Indian Railways will cry tears of blood this morning as bombs have been placed in train numbber 12809 that is Mumbai-Howrah Mail. There will be a big blast before the train reaches Nashik, it said.

(With inputs from Anamika Gaur)