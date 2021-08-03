No vaccination drive at govt hospitals in Mumbai on Wednesday: BMC

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Health workers administer COVID-19 vaccine dose to beneficiaries during a vaccination drive for tribal people at Aarey Colony in Mumbai.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday said that there will be no vaccination drive at the government vaccine centers in Mumbai on Wednesday due to the lack of vaccines.

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh achieved a milestone administering nearly 22 lakh covid vaccines in one single day while cumulative doses in the state crossing over 5 crore, making it the first state to achieve this number.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 288 new cases of COVID-19, slightly up from a day ago, taking the total to 7,35,659, while three more patients succumbed to the infection, the city civic body said.

On Monday, the city had reported 259 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities.

Also, 412 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 7,12,729, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

With this, there are now 4,616 active cases in the metropolis, said the BMC.

The city also reported three more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the fatality count to 15,911, the civic body said.

As many as 29,033 coronavirus tests were conducted during the day, pushing their cumulative count to 82,41,334, it said.

There are two containment zones in the city, where 48 buildings are currently sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the statement said.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were registered on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

(With inputs from PTI)

