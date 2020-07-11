Fire breaks out at shopping centre at Mumbai's Borivali West; efforts to douse flames on

Image Source : PTI Fire breaks out at a shopping centre at Borivali West in Mumbai

A fire was reported at Mumbai's Borivali West early on Saturday. Nearly 14 fire tenders are present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continue.

Maharashtra: A level 4 fire broke out at a shopping centre in Borivali West of Mumbai earlier this morning; 14 fire engines and Police are at the spot. Fire fighting operations are still underway. pic.twitter.com/tRAXr8guSt — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Reason for the fire was yet not known.

Any injuries or casualties in the fire incident were not immediately reported.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage