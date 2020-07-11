Saturday, July 11, 2020
     
Fire breaks out at shopping centre at Mumbai's Borivali West; efforts to douse flames on

A fire was reported at Mumbai's Borivali West early on Saturday. Nearly 14 fire tenders are present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continue.

New Delhi Updated on: July 11, 2020 8:15 IST
mumbai fire
Image Source : PTI

Fire breaks out at a shopping centre at Borivali West in Mumbai

A fire was reported at Mumbai's Borivali West early on Saturday. Nearly 14 fire tenders are present at the spot as the efforts to douse the flames continue. 

Reason for the fire was yet not known.

Any injuries or casualties in the fire incident were not immediately reported.

