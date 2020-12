Image Source : PTI 20 injured in cylinder blast in Mumbai’s Lalbaug area, rescue operation underway (Image used for representational purpose only)

At least 20 people were injured in a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai, Maharashtra. Two fire brigades and two jumbo tankers have been pressed into service, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to news agency ANI.

This is a developing story and more updates are awaited.

