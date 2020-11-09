Image Source : AP Mumbai bans bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, use of phooljhadi', 'anar' allowed for 2 hours

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday banned bursting or lighting of firecrackers at public places during the upcoming Diwali festival, under its jurisdiction. The firecrackers ban in Mumbai has been proposed in view of Covid-19 pandemic and the early winter that has set in.

"Use of soundless firecrackers like 'phooljhadi', 'anar' allowed between 8 pm till 10 pm on Diwali only," BMC said.

BMC bans bursting of firecrackers on Diwali in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/FanjHMpTCF — India TV (@indiatvnews) November 9, 2020

States such as Delhi and West Bengal have banned firecrackers this year.

Meanwhile, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday imposed a total ban on sale or use of all kinds of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from the midnight of November 9 to the midnight of November 30.

The NGT also directed all states and Union Territories to initiate special drives to contain air pollution from all sources in view of the potential of aggravation of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday maintained that the state government will not ban firecrackers this Diwali and appealed to the people to refrain from using them in the interest of health and safety of all.

Addressing the state over social media platforms, he said: “(Covid-19) cases in Delhi have increased because of pollution that weakens the respiratory system. We could have banned firecrackers but we are not doing that. This year, we have celebrated many festivals with simplicity. You have always listened to me and I know you will continue to do so. Celebrate Diwali, light lamps, enjoy faraal (delicacies prepared in Maharashtrian homes) but avoid firecrackers.”

“I don’t want to impose an emergency by banning firecrackers. But I am placing my trust in you. Diwali is the festival of lights and you must avoid crowds and pollution. Don’t let coronavirus come in through the doors that you open for happiness and prosperity,” he added.

