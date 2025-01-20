Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Know all about 21-km-long India's first undersea tunnel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's first undersea tunnel.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: India is on the brink of a transformative milestone with its first undersea rail tunnel, a key feature of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor, commonly known as the bullet train project. Earlier on January 18, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inspected the work of the undersea tunnel and expressed satisfaction at the "good progress" on the mega multi-billion dollar project.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said the undersea tunnel has been designed and is being constructed with great care. "The technology being employed and the design of the tunnel makes it possible for two trains to pass through at speeds of 250 kilometres per hour. Environment protection has been taken care of along with ventilation and lighting. The construction on 340 kilometres of the project has made good progress," he said, as per news agency PTI. Trains can pass at much higher speeds in the undersea tunnel than Kolkata Metro's under-river tunnel, he added.

About India's first undersea tunnel

The tunnel is 21-kilometre long and includes a 7-kilometre stretch beneath the Thane Creek.

It will allow bullet trains to glide at a remarkable speed of 250 km/h.

The tunnel will feature two parallel tracks, showcasing cutting-edge technology and setting new benchmarks for Indian infrastructure.

It will connect the Bandra Kurla Complex station to Shilphata.

The station at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) is an engineering marvel, with a unique design featuring 10 underground floors and seven above-ground levels.

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Corridor

Railway Minister Vaishnaw said the completion of the High-Speed Rail route, the first in the country, will integrate the economies of the cities enroute, including Mumbai and Ahmedabad, and will greatly boost urban development. He lauded the efforts of Indian engineers, whose expertise has played a pivotal role in the project's success, adding it was a matter of pride for the entire country.

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route is 508 kilometres long with 12 stations in Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar (in Maharashtra), Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati (in Gujarat). The highlight of the project, coming up at an estimated cost of Rs 1.08 lakh crore, is a 21-kilometre undersea tunnel.

