Saturday, June 22, 2024
     
  Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Construction of bridge on Dhadhar river in Gujarat completed

Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project: Construction of bridge on Dhadhar river in Gujarat completed

Bullet Train construction update: Of 21 km of tunnel in the bullet train project, 16 km will be excavated using tunnel boring machines (TBMs), while NATM will be used for the remaining 5 km.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: June 22, 2024 17:32 IST
Bridge on Dhadhar river has been completed
Image Source : INDIA TV Bridge on Dhadhar river has been completed

In the latest update on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the construction of a bridge on Dhadhar river has been completed. The bullet train work commenced in April in Maharashtra's Palghar and Thane districts, part of the 508-km-long Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor. 

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Ltd (NHSRCL) said the work is being carried out as part of package C3 of the bullet train project extending from Shilphata to Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border. There are a total of 24 river bridges on the Bullet Train Corridor (Gujarat and Maharashtra), of which 20 are in Gujarat and 4 in Maharashtra. Construction of seven river bridges at Par (320 m, Valsad district), Purna (360 m, Navsari district), Mindhola (240 m, Navsari district), Ambika (200 m, Navsari district), Auranga (320 m, Valsad district) ), Vengania (200 m, Navsari district) and Mohar River (160 m, Kheda district) have already been completed.

The main features of Dhadhar River Bridge are:

  • Length: 120 meters
  • Consists of 3 full span girders (40 meters each)
  • Height of pillars - 16 meters to 20 meters
  • 4 meter and 5 meter diameter circular pillars (4 nos.)
  •  This bridge is between Bharuch and Vadodara bullet train stations. 

The NHSRCL had earlier said the excavation work has been completed for a 394-metre-long tunnel in Navi Mumbai for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project. NHSRCL, the executing body for the ambitious project, said that the completion of an additionally driven intermediate tunnel (ADIT) at Ghansoli will expedite the construction of a 21 km long tunnel between the Bandra-Kurla Complex and Shilphata in Maharashtra.

The total cost of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor project is pegged at Rs 1.08 lakh crore, and as per the shareholding pattern, the Central government is to pay Rs 10,000 crore to the NHSRCL, while the two states involved, Gujarat and Maharashtra, are to pay Rs 5,000 crore each. The rest is to be funded by Japan through a loan at 0.1 per cent interest.

