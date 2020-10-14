Image Source : PTI Mulayam Singh Yadav tests positive for coronavirus

Samajwadi Party patriarch and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, 80, has tested positive for coronavirus.

"Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has tested positive for COVID-19, and is being monitored by doctors. As of now, there are no COVID symptoms in him," the Samajwadi Party tweeted.

Mulayam Singh's wife Sadhana Gupta has also tested positive for Covid-19, reports said.

समाजवादी पार्टी संस्थापक आदरणीय नेताजी श्री मुलायम सिंह यादव जी की कोरोना टेस्ट रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के उपरांत चिकित्सकों की देख रेख जारी है।



फिलहाल उनमें कोरोना के एक भी लक्षण नहीं हैं। — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) October 14, 2020

Earlier in August, Mulayam Singh was admitted to Medanta Hospital following an infection in the urinary tract. At that time, he tested negative for Covid-19.

Mulayam Singh had attended the Monsoon Session of Parliament which concluded on September 23. The senior leader was helped inside the Parliament on a wheelchair on the first day of the session on September 14. He is currently a Lok Sabha MP from UP's Mainpuri seat.

Mulayam Singh served as the CM of Uttar Pradesh thrice (1989 to 1991, 1993 to 1995, and 2003 to 2007). He also served as the Minister of Defence in the HD Deve Gowda government.

