Mukhtar Ansari may lose his Assembly membership, Yogi Adityanath govt's action soon

The Yogi Adityanath government is preparing to take some tough action gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansar who was brought to Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail from Punjab early Wednesday. The UP government is likely to move to cancel Ansari's membership of the state Assembly soon. Ansari represents the Mau constituency in the UP Assembly.

UP Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna told India TV that legal opinion is being sought in the matter.

"If any member remains absent from the House for over 60 days then in that case his membership can be cancelled as per the rules. If the BJP moves a petition asking for cancellation of his membership then the government will decide on the future course of action," he said.

Ansari was lodged in Punjab's Rupnagar jail since January 2019 in connection with an extortion case and was brought back to Banda jail following a Supreme Court order.

The five-time MLA will cool his heels in barrack number 15 of the Banda district jail, where he was lodged in the past before being shifted to Punjab.

The BJP-run Uttar Pradesh government had accused the Congress government in Punjab of shielding Ansari for several months by not letting the state take custody.

Ansari is facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere, and 15 of them are in the trial stage.

