Mukhtar Ansari ED raids: 100 benami properties papers linked to mafia-turned-politician unearthed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mukhtar Ansari

Mukhtar Ansari ED raids: At least, 100 benami properties papers of the mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his close friends were found during the ongoing Enforcement Directorate raids, sources said. According to reports, people whose names have come up during the searches will have to appear before the probe agency starting Monday.

The ED on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation against mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, official sources said. The searches are being conducted at premises located in Ghazipur, Lucknow and Delhi which are linked to Ansari and his alleged associates, they said.

The action is aimed to gather evidence with regard to an ongoing investigation against Ansari under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the sources said.

Ansari, a five-time former MLA, is currently lodged in jail at Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

The Ghazipur district administration last week had also seized two plots of land, measuring 1.901 hectares and valued at over Rs 6 crore, that were purchased using alleged illegal earnings of Ansari, according to police.

Latest India News