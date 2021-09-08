Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE 'Rate of MSP, procurement of crops increasing continuously after implementation of new farm laws': Tomar

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday hit back at those propagating "misinformation" about MSP with the emergence of the new farm laws. Tomar said that the rate of MSP and procurement of crops was increasing continuously after the implementation of the new farm laws.

"Some people are trying to spread misinformation that MSP (Minimum Support Price) will be stopped. On the contrary, the rate of MSP and procurement of crops on MSP are increasing continuously after the implementation of farm laws," the minister said.

Meanwhile, the government on Wednesday hiked the minimum support price for wheat by Rs 40 to Rs 2,015 per quintal and for mustard seed by Rs 400 to Rs 5,050 per quintal for the current crop year. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

MSP (Minimum Support Price) is the rate at which the government buys the grain from farmers. Currently, the government fixes MSPs for 23 crops grown in both Kharif and rabi seasons.

Sowing of rabi (winter) crops begins from October immediately after the harvest of Kharif (summer) crops. Wheat and mustard are major rabi crops.

