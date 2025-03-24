MPs' salary, daily allowance and pension hiked: Here's how much parliamentarians will earn now The salary of Members of Parliament has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.24 lakh per month. The changes aim to adjust for inflation and rising living costs. The revisions have been approved by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and take effect immediately.

The monthly salary of Members of Parliament (MPs) has been increased from ₹1 lakh to ₹1.24 lakh, as part of a broader revision in their emoluments and allowances. The decision comes following recommendations by a parliamentary committee and aims to account for rising living expenses and inflation. Along with the salary hike, MPs’ daily allowance — meant to cover expenses incurred during Parliament sessions and official duties — has been raised from ₹2,000 to ₹2,500 per day. In addition, the monthly pension for sitting and former MPs has been revised from ₹25,000 to ₹31,000.

The revision was approved by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and will be implemented with immediate effect. Officials said the move was undertaken after a periodic review, considering the last significant revision was made several years ago.

According to the new structure:

Monthly salary: ₹1.24 lakh (up from ₹1 lakh)

Daily allowance: ₹2,500 per day (up from ₹2,000)

Monthly pension: ₹31,000 (up from ₹25,000)

The increase in pension will benefit a large number of former MPs, many of whom had raised concerns about the stagnation in pension amounts despite rising costs of living.

While some opposition leaders welcomed the revision citing inflation and increased responsibilities, others called for greater transparency and public scrutiny of such decisions. The changes come at a time when the government is also facing public debates over cost-of-living issues, budget allocations, and broader economic concerns.