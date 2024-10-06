'More and more women's participation needed in Parliament, state assemblies': Rahul Gandhi at Shakti Abhiyan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Flagging inequality in leadership roles in Parliament and state assemblies, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi today (October 6) said for true equality, more and more women's participation is necessary in these institutions.

Shakti Abhiyan

The former Congress chief urged women to participate in his party's 'Shakti Abhiyan', which aims to create an equal space for women's interests in politics.

"Women have always been an important force in our society and politics, but still there is inequality in leadership roles in Parliament and assemblies," he said in a post in Hindi on Facebook.

"For true equality, more and more women's participation in these places is necessary," Gandhi said.

"With the thought of 'Aadhi Abadi, Poora Haq', we are dedicated to this goal. If you too are ready to bring this change, then join 'Shakti Abhiyan'," the Congress leader said.

"Your participation is very important to bring real change by strengthening the organisation at the grassroots level," he said.

"Let us become participants of this change, from the village to the nation," Gandhi said and shared a link to register for 'Shakti Abhiyan'.

The Indira Fellowship is an initiative in honour of former prime minister Indira Gandhi to amplify the voices of women in the political arena and drive a much-needed transformation in our society.