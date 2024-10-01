Tuesday, October 01, 2024
     
2024 monsoon season ends with 7.6 per cent more rainfall than normal: IMD

As per the IMD, Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh got excess rainfall.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: October 01, 2024 16:41 IST
Monsoon, monsoon 2024, IMD, rainfall
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Monsoon 2024: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the 2024 monsoon season concluded with 7.6 per cent more rainfall than normal. The weather department said that Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh received excess rainfall.

The monsoon is critical for India's agricultural sector, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area dependent on it. This primary rain-bearing system is also essential for replenishing reservoirs that provide drinking water and support power generation across the country.

The story is being updated. 

 

