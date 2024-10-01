2024 monsoon season ends with 7.6 per cent more rainfall than normal: IMD

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Monsoon 2024: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that the 2024 monsoon season concluded with 7.6 per cent more rainfall than normal. The weather department said that Rajasthan, Gujarat, west Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh received excess rainfall.

The monsoon is critical for India's agricultural sector, with 52 per cent of the net cultivated area dependent on it. This primary rain-bearing system is also essential for replenishing reservoirs that provide drinking water and support power generation across the country.

