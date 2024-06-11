Who is Mohan Charan Majhi, BJP's pick for Odisha Chief Minister? All you need to know about him

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mohan Charan Majhi to be new Chief Minister of Odisha.

Odisha new Chief Minister: After much deliberations, the Bharatiya Janata Party has selected Mohan Manjhi as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. The 53-year-old leader will be the party's first Chif Minister of the state as 24-year-long rule of Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal's tenue comes to an end. Earlier in the day, a meeting was conducted in Bhubaneswar to elect the Legislature Party Leader of Odisha. Union Ministers and BJP central observers Rajnath Singh and Bhupender Yadav were present at the meeting.

Who is Mohan Charan Majhi?

Mohan Charan Majhi, hailing from the Santhal tribal community, boasts an impressive educational background with a BA and LLB to his credit. Despite being the son of a watchman, Majhi has emerged as a prominent figure in the political landscape of Odisha. His journey in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been marked by dedication and leadership. Majhi has served as the General Secretary of the BJP Odisha ST Morcha, showcasing his commitment to tribal welfare within the party.

With nearly three decades of unwavering service in both Vichar Parivar and the BJP, Majhi has earned a reputation for his steadfast loyalty and tireless efforts. Notably, he held the esteemed position of BJP Chief Whip in the previous Assembly, further solidifying his standing within the party hierarchy.

Majhi's political journey so far

He was elected to the Odisha Legislative Assembly from Keonjhar in the 2019 Odisha Legislative Assembly election as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He also represented the Keonjhar twice during the years 2000 to 2009. In 2024 Assembly elections, BJP leader Mohan Charan Majhi won the Keonjhar Assembly constituency in Odisha by defeating Biju Janata Dal's (BJD) Mina Majhi with a margin of 11,577 votes.

However, Mohan Charan Majhi lost two back-to-back Assembly polls in 2009 and 2014 when he was defeated by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates Subarna Naik and Abhiram Naik respectively.

Majhi lost Assembly elections in 2009 and 2014

However, Mohan Charan Majhi lost two back-to-back Assembly polls in 2009 and 2014 when he was defeated by Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidates Subarna Naik and Abhiram Naik respectively. Over his tenure as a four-time MLA, Majhi has earned a reputation for his dedicated public service and exceptional organizational skills. His commitment to his constituents and effective leadership have made him a respected figure in Odisha's political landscape

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 78 seats in the Odisha Assembly Election 2024 with a vote share of 40.07 per cent. The BJP received 1,00,64,827 votes in the entire state. The saffron party won 23, 10 and 6 seats in the 2019, 2014 and 2009 Odisha Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party was having an alliance with the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the 2000 and 2004 Odisha Assembly elections. The party won 38 and 32 seats in the 2000 and 2004 Assembly polls respectively.

