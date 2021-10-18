Modi govt run by companies, not party: Rakesh Tikait | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV We are against everyone who is against farmers and people, Tikait said.

The Modi government is being run by companies and not the saffron party, alleged Rakesh Tikait as he stood firm on demands raised by farmers to roll back new farm laws.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Rakesh Tikait questioned the intent of new farm laws asking which farmer has been benefitted from them. He alleged that the new laws have finished middlemen and said check the situation in Punjab and Bihar where contract farming is being done.

Tikait once again reiterated the demand if bringing a law on guaranteed MSP.

Speaking on today's 'rail roko' protest, Rakesh Tikait said that such kinds of events will keep taking place till government listens to them and arrest MoS Ajay Mishra, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident.

He said raising the Lakhimpur Kheri incident is not a part of politics or elections.

Rakesh Tikait further alleged that Singhu murder incident -- where a person was killed by Nihangs -- was a government conspiracy and that farmers or their movement were not involved in it. It took place under the eyes of the government, intelligence agencies and the police, he said.

Tikait said that the protest won't end until farm laws are taken back saying they won't go got conditional talks.

Responding to whether the common man is facing problems due to these protests, Tikait said common people are being affected by the price rises in petrol, diesel, LPG, other commodities.

We are against everyone who is against farmers and people, he said.

Rakesh Tikait said he's not a political person and has nothing to do with politics. He once again stressed that the farm laws will be taken back for sure... "You will see," he said firmly.

