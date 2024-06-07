Nitish Kumar hits out at INDIA bloc, endorses Narendra Modi as NDA leader

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi with TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's candidature amid the formation of the Modi 3.0 government. Kumar's support comes at a crucial time as the political landscape sees significant shifts. Kumar also took a sharp dig at the opposition INDIA bloc, questioning their unity and coherence. He highlighted the internal conflicts and lack of a clear leadership vision within the bloc, which he believes undermines their effectiveness against the ruling BJP.

Key members of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) today endorsed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third consecutive term. TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and JDU's Nitish Kumar publicly accepted the proposal to elect Modi as the alliance's prime ministerial candidate.

Naidu praises Modi's leadership

Speaking at an NDA meet in New Delhi, Naidu praised Modi's leadership, stating, "Today, India has the right leader at the right time. We are very confident that under his leadership, India will become the 1st or 2nd largest economy in the next five years."

Nitish Kumar criticises opposition

Nitish Kumar, in his speech, criticised the Opposition INDIA alliance and affirmed his support for PM Modi. "The opposition bloc has not done any work for the country. I will be with PM Modi at all times. All the pending works of Bihar will be done. It is very good that all of us have come together and we will all work together with you (PM Modi)," Kumar said.

Speculations of cabinet portfolios

The remarks come amid speculation that the two parties are seeking key portfolios in the new cabinet, which will be sworn in on Sunday.

NDA's election victory

The NDA clinched 293 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha, marking a significant victory. Unlike the BJP's dominance in the last two terms, the party secured only 240 seats, falling short of the 272 needed for a majority government.

Allies crucial to majority

Crucial to the BJP's path to majority are four allies: Chandrababu Naidu's TDP with 16 seats, Nitish Kumar's JDU with 12, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena with 7, and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas with 5. These alliances are pivotal in forming a stable government for the upcoming term.

Further, it is pertinent to note that during the NDA's Parliamentary Party meeting, PM Modi was elected as Leader of the BJP, Leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, and Leader of the Lok Sabha.

Speaking during the occasion, he said, "I am very fortunate that all of have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you...When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, and then I emphasized one thing, which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset."

Also read | Modi elected as NDA's leader amid 'Modi-Modi' chants, to take oath for third straight term on Sunday