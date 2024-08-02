Centre approves 8 high-speed road corridors worth over Rs 50,000 cr, PM Modi hails transformative boost

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO PM Modi with Union Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar inspects Expressway during.

The Narendra Modi government has greenlit eight significant National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects, spanning 936 km, with a total investment of Rs. 50,655 crore. This move aims to boost logistics efficiency, reduce congestion, and enhance connectivity across India. “Cabinet today approved 8 important National High-Speed Road Corridor Projects of length 936 km at a total cost of over Rs 50,000 crore to improve logistics efficiency, reduce congestion and enhance connectivity across the country,” Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

The projects include:

Six-lane Agra-Gwalior National High-Speed Corridor

Four-lane Kharagpur-Moregram National High-Speed Corridor

Six-lane Tharad-Deesa-Mehsana-Ahmedabad National High-Speed Corridor

Four-lane Ayodhya Ring Road

Five-lane section between Pathalgaon and Gumla on the Raipur-Ranchi National High-Speed Corridor

Six-lane Kanpur Ring Road

Four-lane Northern Guwahati Bypass and Widening/Improvement of Existing Guwahati Bypass

Eight-lane elevated Nashik Phata-Khed Corridor near Pune

Government's vision for infrastructure development

In his statement, Vaishnaw highlighted the mandate given to PM Modi by 140 crore Indians, leading to a historic third consecutive term in power. He emphasized that the approved projects are part of a broader strategy to invest Rs. 76,000 crore in Vadhavan Port and other infrastructure initiatives.

Economic impact and strategic approach

The government noted, "Infrastructure development is the foundation for a country's economic prosperity and is critical for improving the quality of life of its citizens. Every rupee spent on infrastructure development has a multiplier effect of about 2.5-3.0 times on GDP."

Total capital investment in National Highways, including private investment, has surged from Rs. 50,000 crore in 2013-14 to approximately Rs. 3.1 lakh crore in 2023-24. The government has shifted from a project-based development approach to a corridor-based strategy, focusing on consistent standards, user convenience, and logistics efficiency

Also read | Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha: 'No fatality due to overcrowding of passengers having unconfirmed ticket in 3 years'.