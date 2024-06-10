Modi Cabinet 3.0: List of new ministers with portfolios | Check all names here

Modi Cabinet 3.0: The third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ceremoniously sworn in on Sunday evening, marked by an event of significant pomp and grandeur at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After the oath-taking ceremony, people are awaiting the highly-anticipated allocations of different portfolios.
During the ceremony, 72 ministers took their oaths of office, including 34 ministers who were part of the outgoing council. At least 30 ministers will hold cabinet-rank positions, reflecting the inclusive nature of the coalition with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).
PM Modi's team has 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge and 36 Ministers of State. While some ministers like Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nitin Gadkari and others have retained their portfolios, there have been some new entries in the Cabinet like Ravneet Singh Bittu, CR Paatil, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and more. JP Nadda, who was a part of the Modi 1.0 government but not the second, has also been inducted in the government.
List of new ministers and their portfolios
|S No.
|Cabinet Ministers
|Party
|Portfolio
|1
|Manohar Lal Khattar
|BJP
|Power, Housing and Urban Affairs
|2
|JP Nadda
|BJP
|Health and Family Welfare
|
3
|Chirag Paswan
|LJP
|Food Processing
|4
|Shivraj Singh Chouhan
|BJP
|Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development
|5
|HD Kumaraswamy
|JD(S)
|Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Steel
|6
|Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu
|TDP
|Civil Aviation
|7
|Jiten Ram Manjhi
|HAM
|Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|8
|Lalan Singh
|JDU
|Panchayati Raj; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|9
|CR Patil
|BJP
|Jal Shakti
Ministers of State (Independent Charge)
|S. No
|Cabinet Ministers
|Party
|Portfolio
|1
|Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav
|Shiva Sena (Shinde)
|Ayush, Health and Family Welfare
|2
|Jayant Chaudhary
|RLD
|Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Education
Ministers of State
|S. No
|Cabinet Ministers
|Party
|Portfolio
|1
|Jitin Prasada
|BJP
|Commerce and Industry, Electronics and Information Technology
|2
|Ram Nath Thakur
|BJP
|Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|3
|Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani
|TDP
|Rural Development, Communications
|4
|Suresh Gopi
|BJP
|Petroleum and Natural Gas, Tourism
|5
|Bandi Sanjay Kumar
|BJP
|Home Affairs
|6
|Kamlesh Paswan
|BJP
|Rural Development
|7
|Bhagirath Choudhary
|BJP
|Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|8
|Satish Chandra Dubey
|BJP
|Coal, Mines
|9
|Sanjay Seth
|BJP
|Defence
|10
|Ravneet Singh Bittu
|BJP
|Food Processing Industries, Railways
The list is being updated as the list of Cabinet ministers are being announced.