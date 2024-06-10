Modi Cabinet 3.0: List of new ministers with portfolios | Check all names here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV First Cabinet meeting of the newly-formed NDA government

Modi Cabinet 3.0: The third National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was ceremoniously sworn in on Sunday evening, marked by an event of significant pomp and grandeur at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. After the oath-taking ceremony, people are awaiting the highly-anticipated allocations of different portfolios.

During the ceremony, 72 ministers took their oaths of office, including 34 ministers who were part of the outgoing council. At least 30 ministers will hold cabinet-rank positions, reflecting the inclusive nature of the coalition with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS), and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM).

PM Modi's team has 30 Cabinet ministers, five Ministers of State with Independent charge and 36 Ministers of State. While some ministers like Rajnath Singh, S Jaishankar, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nitin Gadkari and others have retained their portfolios, there have been some new entries in the Cabinet like Ravneet Singh Bittu, CR Paatil, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and more. JP Nadda, who was a part of the Modi 1.0 government but not the second, has also been inducted in the government.

List of new ministers and their portfolios

S No. Cabinet Ministers Party Portfolio 1 Manohar Lal Khattar BJP Power, Housing and Urban Affairs 2 JP Nadda BJP Health and Family Welfare 3 Chirag Paswan LJP Food Processing 4 Shivraj Singh Chouhan BJP Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Rural Development 5 HD Kumaraswamy JD(S) Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises, Steel 6 Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu TDP Civil Aviation 7 Jiten Ram Manjhi HAM Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises 8 Lalan Singh JDU Panchayati Raj; Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying 9 CR Patil BJP Jal Shakti

Ministers of State (Independent Charge)

S. No Cabinet Ministers Party Portfolio 1 Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhav Shiva Sena (Shinde) Ayush, Health and Family Welfare 2 Jayant Chaudhary RLD Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Education

Ministers of State

S. No Cabinet Ministers Party Portfolio 1 Jitin Prasada BJP Commerce and Industry, Electronics and Information Technology 2 Ram Nath Thakur BJP Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 3 Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani TDP Rural Development, Communications 4 Suresh Gopi BJP Petroleum and Natural Gas, Tourism 5 Bandi Sanjay Kumar BJP Home Affairs 6 Kamlesh Paswan BJP Rural Development 7 Bhagirath Choudhary BJP Agriculture and Farmers Welfare 8 Satish Chandra Dubey BJP Coal, Mines 9 Sanjay Seth BJP Defence 10 Ravneet Singh Bittu BJP Food Processing Industries, Railways

The list is being updated as the list of Cabinet ministers are being announced.