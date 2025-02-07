Modi Cabinet approves Rs 8,800 crore for Skill India Programme, new railway division at Rayagada

Follow us on Image Source : X New cabinet approvals

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved the continuation and restructuring of the Central Sector Scheme ‘Skill India Programme (SIP)’ till 2026 with an overlay outlay of Rs 8,800 crore from the period 2022-23 to 2025-26. As one of the major reforms, a new railway division at Rayagada is also approved. Additionally, the National Commission for Safai Karmachari is extended for three more years from April 2025 to March 2028.

Briefing reporters after Union cabinet meeting, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the approval underscores the government's commitment to building a skilled, future-ready workforce by integrating demand-driven, technology-enabled, and industry-aligned training across the country.

Skill India Programme gets Rs 8,800 crore funding

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 (PMKVY 4.0), the Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (PM-NAPS), and the Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) Scheme - the three key components, are now combined under the composite Central Sector Scheme of "Skill India Programme", an official release said.

These initiatives aim to provide structured skill development, on-the-job training, and community-based learning, ensuring that both urban and rural populations, including marginalized communities, have access to high-quality vocational education. Under the three flagships schemes of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, there are more than 2.27 Crore beneficiaries till date, it added.

The Skill India Programme plays a crucial role in equipping India’s workforce with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving global economy. By integrating industry-relevant training, emerging technologies, and international mobility initiatives, the program aims to create a highly skilled and competitive workforce.

South Coast Railway Zone

Under the South Coast Railway Zone, cabinet has approved a new railway zone created as per Andhra Reorganization Act, a new railway division at Rayagada will be established, and colonial name Waltair will be changed to Vishakhapatnam Railway Division.

Extension of National Commission on Safai Karmacharis

National Commission for Safai Karmachari tenure extended for 3 more years from April 2025 to March 2028. The commission will comprise chairperson. vice chairperson, five members, secretary, joint secretary, etc. Cabinet has approved Rs 50.91 Crore for this commission.