Modi 3.0: List of ministers from non-political background in PM's new team | Details

The highly anticipated swearing-in ceremony of the Modi 3.0 government concluded on Sunday (June 9) at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhawan. The event unveiled the names of the BJP and NDA leaders set to be part of the new Modi Cabinet. While several prominent leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and Nirmala Sitharaman, were retained, the Cabinet also welcomed several new faces, featuring a diverse mix of professionals.

Significantly, among the total 72 Council of Ministers, while many boast a decade or more of political experience, there is a notable inclusion of individuals with little to no prior political involvement, coming from entirely different professional backgrounds.

Following is the list of leaders who have transitioned from different professional backgrounds to join the Cabinet: