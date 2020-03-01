Mild tremors felt in Shimla

Image Source : PTI Representative image

A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Sunday morning, the Meteorological Department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Shimla, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 10.13 am

