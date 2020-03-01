Mild tremors felt in Shimla

Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Sunday morning, the Meteorological Department said.

Shimla Updated on: March 01, 2020 18:07 IST
A moderate intensity earthquake of magnitude 3.2 shook Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla on Sunday morning, the Meteorological Department said. There was no report of any casualty or damage to property.

The earthquake's epicentre was at a depth of 5 km north-east in Shimla, the department said, adding that tremors were felt in and around the district at 10.13 am

