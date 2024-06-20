Minister Ramdas Athawale wishes Rahul Gandhi on his birthday in his own style

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Minister Ramdas Athawale and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment of India and Republican Party of India President Ramdas Athawale is known for his witty remarks in and outside the parliament. In his latest hilarious remarks, he wished Congress leader Rahul Gandhi his 54th birthday in an unexpected way which left netizens giggling.

In a post on X, Ramdas Athawale wished Rahul Gandhi by saying, “Happy Birthday to Rahul Gandhi ji. You always remain the opposition leader.”

His wish to Rahul Gandhi garnered mixed comments. While some seemed unhappy with such a wish, other enjoyed his humorous comment. A user commented, “There is no need to create a parody account of yours, sir .”

Notably, this is not the first time that he wished Rahul Gandhi in such a way. Earlier in 2019, he similarly wished Gandhi in the Parliament. Back then he had said, “Rahul ji, you got a chance to sit there (opposition). So congratulations to you. When you were in power, I was with you. Before the elections, Congress people were telling me to come here. I saw the direction of the wind that it was going towards Modi ji.”

His comments made everyone including, Prime Minister Modi laugh in the Lok Sabha. It is pertinent to note that Athawale is witty and has a great sense of humour, which is equally enjoyed by the leaders of alliance and opposition.

Nonetheless, Rahul Gandhi received scores of more wishes from across the political realm. On his 54th birthday, he visited Congress headquarters in Delhi along with his sister and Congress’ Wayanad candidate for Lok Sabha by-poll Priyanka Gandhi.

