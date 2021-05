Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL/ FILE Militant hideout busted in Naranag forest, J&K

Security forces have busted a militant hideout and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Naranag forest under Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A joint search operation was launched on Wednesday morning Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir police. Security forces also seized two magazines of AK-47 rifle, a grenade and 30 rounds of assault rifle.

- This is breaking news, will update you with details

Latest India News