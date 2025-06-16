MHA flags misinformation after Congress alleges U-turn: 'Case enumeration to be part of Census 2027' The Union Home Ministry said some misleading information is being spread that there is no mention of caste count in the gazette notification.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday made it clear to claims regarding the Union government’s latest Census notification, reiterating that caste enumeration is indeed part of the upcoming population survey. The clarification from the MHA comes in response to the Congress party’s sharp accusations that the Centre has remained silent on conducting a caste-based census.

Caste Enumeration is part of upcoming Census

A Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson, as quoted by news agency PTI, said that “Caste Enumeration is a part of the upcoming Census” and pointed to three official press releases—dated 30 April, 4 June, and 15 June 2025—which, according to the ministry, clearly mention this inclusion.

The Union Home Ministry said some misleading information is being spread that there is no mention of caste count in the gazette notification.

"The notification to conduct census has been published in the Official Gazette today. The census will include caste enumeration as well. However, some misleading information is being spread that there is no mention of caste census in the notification. It has already been mentioned in the press releases dated 30 April, 4 June and 15 June, 2025 that the census will also have caste enumeration," a home ministry spokesperson said.

Congress says Centre must adopt Telangana model

The Congress also asserted that the Centre must adopt the Telangana model for not just caste enumeration but also in bringing out detailed data on socio-economic parameters caste-wise.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the much-touted gazette notification on the 16th census to be conducted in late 2026/early 2027 has just been issued and is a "damp squib".

"Today's Gazette Notification is, however, SILENT on the inclusion of caste in the 16th Census. Is this yet another U-turn by the ustad of U-turns? Or will details be announced later?" he said.

With inputs from PTI

Also read:

Caste census to begin in two phases from October 1, 2026: When was it last held and why is it back?

Modi govt to conduct 'caste census' in India, cabinet to include caste enumeration in exercise