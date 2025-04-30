Modi govt to conduct 'caste census' in India, cabinet to include caste enumeration in exercise Caste census in India: Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs decided to include 'caste enumeration' in the forthcoming census exercise. The census exercise was to commence in April 2020 but got delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Speaking on Union Cabinet decisions on Wednesday (April 30), Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said that the Modi government will conduct a caste census in India. The Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided to include 'caste enumeration' in the forthcoming census exercise.

On caste census included with national census, Union Minister Ashiwini Vaishnaw said, "Congress govts have always opposed the caste census. In 2010, the late Dr Manmohan Singh said that the matter of caste census should be considered in the Cabinet. A group of ministers was formed to consider this subject. Most of the political parties have recommended a caste census. Despite this, the Congress government decided to conduct a survey of caste or a caste census. It is well understood that Congress and its INDI alliance partners have used the caste census only as a political tool. Some states have conducted surveys to enumerate castes. While some states have done this well, some others conducted such surveys only from a political angle in a non-transparent way. Such surveys created doubts in society. To ensure that our social fabric is not disturbed by politics, caste enumeration should be included in the census instead of surveys...."

"Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided today that Caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census," said Union Minister Vaishnaw on Union Cabinet decisions. The caste census will take place across the nation after almost 94 years.

In a major decision, the government decided to include 'caste enumeration' in the forthcoming census exercise in a transparent manner. Announcing the decisions taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs, Ashwini Vaishnaw said the census comes under the purview of the Centre but some states have done caste enumeration in the name of surveys.

Alleging that the states ruled by opposition parties have done caste surveys for political reasons, the minister said it is the Modi government's resolve to transparently include caste enumeration in the forthcoming pan-India census exercise. The census exercise was to commence in April 2020 but got delayed due to the Covid pandemic.

Congress governments have consistently opposed the caste census.

Since independence, none of the national censuses have included caste enumeration.

In 2010, the then Prime Minister, the late Dr Manmohan Singh, assured the Lok Sabha that the matter of caste census would be considered in the Cabinet. Subsequently, a Group of Ministers was formed, where most political parties recommended conducting a caste-based census.

Despite this, the Congress-led government chose to conduct a survey instead of an actual caste census. This survey came to be known as the SECC (Socio-Economic and Caste Census).

Even so, Congress and parties of the INDIA alliance have used the issue of caste census merely for their political gain.

According to Article 246 of the Constitution, the census is listed as Entry 69 in the Union List, making it a central subject. However, several states have conducted caste enumeration through surveys. In some states, this process was carried out smoothly, while in others, it was done with political motives and lacked transparency.

Such surveys have led to confusion and misinformation in society.

Considering all these circumstances, and to ensure that the social fabric is not subjected to political pressure, caste enumeration should be included in the main census rather than through surveys.

This will ensure that society becomes stronger both economically and socially, and the nation’s progress continues unhindered.

On today’s date, April 30, 2025, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided to include caste enumeration in the upcoming national census. This reflects the present government's commitment to the holistic welfare and values of the nation and society.

Previously, too, when 10 per cent reservation was introduced for the economically weaker sections, there was no unrest among any sections of society.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav said, "During my tenure as the National President of Janata Dal, our United Front government in Delhi decided in the 1996-97 cabinet meeting to conduct a caste-based census in the 2001 census. However, the NDA government under Vajpayee later did not implement this decision. In the 2011 census, we once again strongly raised the demand for a caste-based count in Parliament. I, along with the late Mulayam Singh Ji and the late Sharad Yadav Ji, disrupted Parliament for several days over this demand. Parliament only resumed functioning after the then Prime Minister, the late Dr. Manmohan Singh, assured us of conducting a socio-economic survey. The first-ever caste-based survey in the country also took place in Bihar during our 17-month-long Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) government."

"What we socialists thought about 30 years ago—things like reservations, caste census, equality, fraternity, secularism—others have only started to follow decades later. Those who called us casteist for demanding a caste census have received a fitting response. There is still much to be done. We will keep making these Sanghis dance to our agenda. Would you like this translated into a more formal or polished tone?," Lalu Yadav added.