Mention of IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act to be read as reference to new criminal laws: Govt

Follow us on Image Source : X/@MPA_INDIA Representative image

New criminal laws: The Central government said that any mention of the now-replaced IPC, CrPC, or Evidence Act in any statute, ordinance, regulation, or notification will be read as a reference to the new criminal justice laws, Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), respectively.

The notification was issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice on Tuesday in the exercise of the powers under Section 8 of the General Clauses Act 1897. An official explained that the notification is a reaffirmation of the facts under the provisions of the General Clauses Act, which deals with laws that are repealed and re-enacted.

Law Ministry notification

“In pursuance of Section 8 of the General Clauses Act 1897, the Centre hereby notifies that where any reference of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, or the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 or the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 is made in any Act made by Parliament; Act made by legislature of any state; ordinance; regulations made under Article 240 of the Constitution; President’s order; rules, regulations, order or notification made under any Act, ordinance or regulation, in the time being in force; such reference shall respectively be read as the reference of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 or the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 and the corresponding provisions of such law shall be construed accordingly,” said a notification issued by the ministry of law and justice on Tuesday.

New criminal laws

The Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Evidence Act were replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) on July 1.

The new laws introduce several progressive measures aimed at streamlining legal procedures and enhancing the efficiency of law enforcement. One of the notable provisions is the introduction of Zero FIR, which allows individuals to file a First Information Report (FIR) at any police station, irrespective of the location where the crime occurred.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin forms panel to recommend amendments to new criminal laws

Also Read: Opposition demands to re-examine new criminal laws, says passed 'forcibly' in Lok Sabha