Mehbooba Mufti writes to Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar, urges to oppose Waqf amendment bill

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, urging them to oppose the proposed Waqf amendment bill and prevent it from causing damage to national unity and communal harmony.

In her letter she wrote, "The proposed Waqf amendment bill comes at a time when, for the past decade, Muslims have been systematically disenfranchised, daempowered, and marginalised politically, socially, and economically. Perhaps what's most concerning is the utter disregard to the misgivings raised by the opposition parties in the form of dissent notes submitted to the joint parliamentary committer. The exercise of consultation seems farcical without any genuine efforts to consult the community most affected by this unconstitutional, unconscionable, and authoritarian bill."

"Dressed as a reform of Waqf owned properties across the country its true objective is to undermine the very foundation of the Waqf Act: to protect and preserve properties dedicated to the social and economic upliftment of Muslims for religious and charitable purposes."

"Each proposed amendment not only contradicts the interests of the Muslim community but also constitutes a direct assault on the fundamental rights guaranteed by our Constitution. This deeply divisive bill is a clear manifestation of the majoritarianism that has fucked bigotry and the marginalization of Muslims since 2014. It strikes at the heart of the very idea of India an India that thrives on its core values of diversity, pluralism, and peaceful coexistence. The essence of Gandhi's vision for India is being altered, undermining the secular fabric that binds this nation together.

You have always been a staunch believer in our Constitution and have consistently championed the spirit of Ganga Jamuni brotherhood. Today, as key members of the NDA, you are uniquely positioned to influence this matter and halt this onslaught. I sincerely urge you to intervene and prevent this bill from causing damage to our national unity communal harmony."