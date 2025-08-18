Meet the brave Indian Air Force captain who shot down a Pakistani aircraft from 314 km away Group Captain Animesh Patni of the Indian Air Force was awarded the Vir Chakra for leading a historic 314 km surface-to-air missile strike during Operation Sindoor. Commanding an S-400 air defence regiment, he successfully downed a high-value Pakistani AEW&C aircraft.

New Delhi:

Group Captain Animesh Patni of the Indian Air Force was awarded the Vir Chakra for executing a world-record 314-km surface-to-air missile strike during Operation Sindoor, India’s strategic precision campaign against terror hubs in Pakistan. In total, 15 gallantry awards were conferred for the operation, including to nine IAF pilots, four Army soldiers, and two BSF personnel.

Launched in May 2025 following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor targeted nine major terror-linked sites in Pakistan, including in Muridke, Bahawalpur, and PoK. India employed long-range stand-off weapons, loitering munitions, and air-launched missiles, signalling a major escalation in its counter-terror strategy.

Despite retaliatory attempts by Pakistan, India’s advanced air defence network, including the S-400 system, neutralised most threats. The 88-hour operation reshaped India’s doctrine on cross-border retaliation, focusing on deep precision with minimal collateral damage.

Who is Group Captain Animesh Patni?

Hailing from Baran, Rajasthan, Animesh Patni began his IAF career in 2005 as a MiG-29 fighter pilot. Rising quickly through the ranks due to his combat excellence, Patni transitioned to lead an S-400 air defence regiment a rare move for a former fighter pilot. His leadership, tactical instincts, and technical acumen made him the perfect choice to command the operation’s most high-stakes mission.

On May 7, 2025, Patni’s regiment executed a landmark air defence operation by shooting down a Pakistani Saab 2000 Erieye AEW\&C aircraft a high-value target 314 km inside Pakistani airspace near Dinga.

The engagement, using the Russian-origin S-400 ‘Triumf’ system, shattered global records and neutralised Pakistan’s key airborne surveillance asset.

The IAF credited Patni’s decision-making and the system’s precision for the success. Two other officers from the unit, Wg Cdr Milind Londhe and Wg Cdr Keshav Sharma, were Mentioned in Despatches.

Gallantry honours recognise Operation’s heroes

On Independence Day 2025, President Droupadi Murmu awarded the Vir Chakra to Group Captain Animesh Patni and 15 other brave personnel. These included:

9 IAF Fighter Pilots

4 Army Soldiers

2 BSF Personnel

All played critical roles in the execution of Operation Sindoor.