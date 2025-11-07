MEA assures full support for Celina Jaitley's brother detained in UAE; consular access provided The Embassy remains in close contact with his family, including his wife, and is ensuring support as directed by the Delhi High Court. Celina Jaitley had approached the court seeking urgent help for her brother's legal and medical welfare.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has confirmed that it is actively handling the case of Indian national Major Vikrant Jaitley. According to an official statement, consular officials at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi have met him on four occasions and continue to provide all possible assistance. The Embassy is also maintaining close contact with his family, including his wife, and is ensuring full support as directed by the Delhi High Court.

Delhi High Court seeks status report from centre

The statement came after the Delhi High Court, hearing a plea filed by Bollywood actor and former Miss India Celina Jaitley, directed the Central government to submit a detailed status report within four weeks regarding the detention of her brother, Major (Retd.) Vikrant Jaitley, who has been in custody in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for more than 14 months.

Justice Sachin Datta also instructed the government to appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with the family and keep them informed about developments in the case. The matter has been scheduled for its next hearing on December 4.

Background: Retired Major held in UAE since 2024

According to Celina's petition, Major Vikrant Jaitley was detained in September 2024 under unclear circumstances. She alleged that her brother was "illegally abducted and detained" and that her family has not received any formal information about the charges against him or the status of the investigation.

Reports suggest that Major Jaitley, who has been residing in the UAE since 2016, worked with a consultancy and risk management firm. Despite his long-term stay, there has been no official explanation for his arrest.

Celina Jaitley's plea for urgent help

Represented by advocates Raghav Kacker and Madhav Agarwal, Celina urged the court to direct the Ministry of External Affairs to provide her brother with legal and medical support. She claimed that she had made multiple representations to the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi, the Consulate in Dubai, and even to the External Affairs Minister, but the response had been inadequate.

According to her, Major Jaitley has received only four consular visits—in May, June, August, and September 2025—despite being detained for over a year. Celina also noted that her grievance on the MADAD portal was marked “closed” even though the issue remains unresolved.

Celina Jaitley calls court order a 'ray of hope'

After the hearing, Celina expressed relief, calling the court’s direction a “ray of hope” for her family. “It’s been a nightmare for me and my family. I’m very grateful for today’s judgment and hopeful that this step will help bring my brother home,” she said.

The Delhi High Court has given the Ministry of External Affairs until December 4 to submit a comprehensive report detailing the steps taken to ensure Major Vikrant Jaitley’s welfare and legal rights in UAE custody.