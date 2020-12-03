'King of spices' Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 98: Condolences pour in

Image Source : FILE MDH owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand ‘MDH’ passed away earlier today. As per reports, he was undergoing treatment at Delhi hospital since past three weeks. He suffered cardiac arrest on Thursday morning and passed away at 5:30 AM.

Fondly called 'dalaji' and 'Mahashayji', Dharampal Gulati was born in 1923 in Sialkot, Pakistan. A school drop out, Dharampal Gulati joined his father's spice business in early days.

After 1947 India-Pakistan partition, he moved to India where he stayed at refugee camp in Amritsar. After that he moved to Delhi’s Karol Bagh where he opened a store. He launched MDH Masala as a brand in 1959.

The business did not just flourish in India only but Gulati became a distributor and exporter as well. His company exports Indian spices to various parts of the world, including the UK, Europe, UAE, Canda, etc.

He was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, the third highest civilian award in the country, in 2019.

Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away: Condolences pour in

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia was among the first to condole the death of the MDH owner.

Dharm Pal ji was very inspiring personality. He dedicated his life for the society. God bless his soul. https://t.co/gORaAi3nD9 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 3, 2020

भारत के प्रतिष्ठित कारोबारियों में से एक महाशय धर्मपालजी के निधन से मुझे दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है।छोटे व्यवसाय से शुरू करने बावजूद उन्होंने अपनी एक पहचान बनाई। वे सामाजिक कार्यों में काफ़ी सक्रिय थे और अंतिम समय तक सक्रिय रहे। मैं उनके परिवार के प्रति अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त करता हूँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 3, 2020

