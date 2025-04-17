'Possibility of resumption soon': MEA on Mansarovar Yatra, says 'will issue notice to public' The MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that it will soon give notice to the public regarding the resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it will soon issue a notice for the public on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, adding that there is the possibility of resumption of the Yatra soon. If resumed for the public, the Mansarovar Yatra will be held after the COVID-19 outbreak. Earlier in January, both India and China agreed to resume the yatra and decided to restore direct flights.

On the resumption of direct flight services with China, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that both countries have agreed that flight operations will resume.

"The technical teams on both sides are looking into the technical arrangements for the flight services to resume. The two civil aviation authorities have met and are discussing the relevant modalities, including the updated framework," Jaiswal said.

The government organises the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra every year between June and September, through the two official routes of Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass (since 2015) in Sikkim.