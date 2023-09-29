Raids underway in six states to arrest Punjab BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal in corruption case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP leader Manpreet Singh Badal

In a bid to nab former Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal, who has been accused of alleged irregularities in the purchase of a property case, the vigilance department has launched multiple raids across various states. Locations in Himachal, Haryana, Delhi, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan are being raided to locate Manpreet Singh Badal who is accused of abusing his position to convert two commercial plots into a residential plot for himself.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against Badal and five others in connection in the matter. Three of them had been arrested. On Monday, a lookout circular (LOC) was also issued against the former minister.

Latest India News