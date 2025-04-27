Mann Ki Baat episode 121: PM Modi's strong message against terrorism, emphasis on unity Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasised that the unity of all citizens is paramount in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed that the entire world stands with India.

New Delhi:

In the 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation and the world. He began his speech with a strong message against terrorism. PM Modi stated that peace was returning to Kashmir, with an increasing number of tourists and rapid progress in development work. However, in this context of growth, the enemies of Kashmir attempted to disrupt and destroy its progress once again. The Prime Minister emphasised that the unity of all citizens is paramount in the fight against terrorism. He also expressed that the entire world stands with India’s 1.4 billion people in this battle against terrorism.

PM Modi expressed deep pain as he spoke to the nation, acknowledging the sorrow caused by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22. He mentioned that the images of the attack had left every citizen angry and saddened, and that the entire nation shared deep sympathy for the affected families. He stressed that the attack was a reflection of the terrorists' desperation, particularly when peace was returning to Kashmir, and that the enemies of the region could not tolerate this progress.

The Prime Minister also conveyed that world leaders had reached out to him through calls, letters, and messages, condemning the heinous attack. He stated that in India’s fight against terrorism, the entire world stood with 1.4 billion Indians. He reassured the families who lost their loved ones that they would receive justice and that the perpetrators and masterminds behind the attack would face the strictest punishment.

"Today, the world is watching, and after this terrorist attack, the entire country is speaking in one voice. The outrage that exists in our country is the same outrage felt across the world," the PM expressed.

PM Modi talks on disaster management

PM Modi said that alertness and caution are crucial when dealing with any natural disaster. He mentioned that now, individuals can receive assistance in staying alert through a special mobile app.

This app, named 'Sachet', can help people avoid getting trapped during a natural disaster. The Prime Minister further noted that the 'Sachet' app has been developed by the National Disaster Management Authority of India.

PM Modi on India's growth in space missions

The Prime Minister stated that India is poised to achieve new milestones, with the country preparing for significant missions like Gaganyaan, SpaDeX, and Chandrayaan-4. He mentioned that India is also working on the Venus Orbiter Mission and Mars Lander Mission.

He praised the country's space scientists for their innovations, which are expected to fill the nation with pride. PM Modi highlighted that India has now opened its space sector to the private sector, with many young entrepreneurs leading space startups.

He pointed out that ten years ago, there was only one company in the space sector, but today over 350 space startups are operating in India. Looking ahead, he noted that the future holds numerous opportunities in space.

The PM emphasised that India now leads the world with the most cost-effective yet successful space program. He mentioned that many countries rely on ISRO for their satellite and space missions.

India has become a global space power, having set a record by launching 104 satellites at once. The country is the first to reach the Moon's South Pole, launched the Mars Orbiter Mission, and through the Aditya L1 Mission, has ventured much closer to the Sun.