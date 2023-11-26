PM Modi to address 107th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' today | Check live-streaming details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 107th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today (November 26). The monthly radio programme of the Prime Minister will be aired at 11 am.

The programme will be broadcast at 11 am, on the entire network of Akashvani and Doordarshan, the AIR News website, newsonair mobile app and the Narendra Modi Mobile App. It will also be live-streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR News, DD News, PMO and Information and Broadcasting Ministry. Akashvani News will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast.

In his 106th episode of the monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister had pushed for a 'vocal for local' campaign in the show that was broadcast ahead of Diwali. He said, "Like every time, this time too, during festivals, our priority should be 'Vocal for Local'".

PM Modi also spoke about thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatras reaching Delhi. He said, "The soil will be put in an enormous Bharat Kalash and with this sacred soil, ‘Amrit Vatika’ will be built in Delhi."

Earlier in April this year, PM Modi's monthly radio programme completed its 100th episode which was aired live across the country. It also made its global broadcast on April 30. The programme was also broadcasted live at the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The monthly programme has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

The Prime Minister found such personalities of the world through the 'Mann Ki Baat' program, who made special contributions in their field, but their contributions were not known. Today people know such people in society and only know them. Not only this, but people are also moving forward with their inspiration.

Apart from this, PM Modi included all the topics of climate change, agriculture, art, culture, and health in Mann Ki Baat and presented something new to society every time in his 'Mann Ki Baat' program so that society could get information about that subject. The aim is to unite the country in one thread and develop by taking everyone along.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, Mann Ki Baat is broadcast in 11 foreign languages including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is being broadcast by more than 500 broadcast centres of All India Radio.

Studies have shown that over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

