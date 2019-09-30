Manmohan Singh not to accept Pak's invitation on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

Image Source : FILE Manmohan Singh will not accept Pakistan's invitation on Kartarpur Corridor: Report

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will not accept Pakistan's invitation to the opening of Kartarpur Corridor, News agency ANI reported quoting Congress sources.

Meanwhile, sources have told India TV that Dr Manmohan Singh's office has not received an invitation from Pakistan. The sources added that even if an invitation is extended, it will be sent to the Ministry of External Affairs as per protocol and future course of action will be decided.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that Islamabad would like to invite Dr. Manmohan Singh for the inauguration of Kartarpur Corridor.

"We would like to extend an invitation to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh for the inauguration function of Kartarpur Corridor. He also represents the Sikh community. We will also send him a formal invitation," News agency ANI quoted Mehmood Qureshi as saying.

Kartarpur Corridor is slated to be inaugurated on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak in November.

"The Kartarpur corridor inauguration is a big programme and Pakistan is preparing for it in a big way. We have decided to invite India's former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to grace the event... We will send a formal letter to him soon. We are also very happy to receive the Sikh pilgrims who are coming to Kartarpur to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak," Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a video message.

He further said that Manmohan Singh has the religious faith and is highly respected in Pakistan and that is why Islamabad is inviting him.

The four-lane highway connecting the Zero Point of the Kartarpur corridor up to National Highway-354 is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Besides, a passenger terminal is also under construction.

