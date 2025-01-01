Centre holds talks on Manmohan Singh memorial with family, begins land identification process

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former prime minister Manmohan Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

The government has initiated the process of identifying a suitable site for a memorial dedicated to Manmohan Singh. Officials from the Union Public Works Department visited several places around the Sanjay Gandhi memorial under the national memorial and explored possible sites for the memorial.

Discussion with the Singh family about the location

Sources confirmed that the government was in close contact with Dr Singh’s family to finalise the location. Several site options, including three or four possible sites, have been discussed, although no final decision has been made. The entire process is consulted with the family to ensure the memorial meets their approval.

Trust formation for memorial oversight

The government also expressed its intention to erect a memorial to Dr Singh, and as part of the process, a trust would be set up to oversee the development and management of the site. Once the final site is selected, the land will be transferred to the trust for further development.

Controversy surrounding funeral and memorial arrangements

The announcement of the memorial comes after the death of Dr Singh on December 26, 2024 at the age of 92 due to age-related complications. The Congress has spoken about the handling of his last rites at Nigam Bodh Ghat. This has led to an exchange of bitter words between the BJP and the Congress over the planned cremation and the remains.