Image Source : FILE Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after complaining of chest problem

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh on Sunday admitted to Delhi's AIIMS after complaining about chest problem. Singh is under observation at cardio-thoracic ward, news agency PTI reported quoting sources.

The veteran congress leader is under treatment of Dr. Nitish Naik, who is a professor of cardiology at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). He was admitted in the hospital at around 8.45 pm today.

Earlier in April 26, Singh said that without aggressive testing facilities, India cannot conquer challenges posed by COVID-19. Testing and tracing are the key to fighting the menace, he said in a video released by the Congress.

"There are problems with regard to the inadequacy of testing facilities and without more aggressive facilities of testing, we are not going to conquer this menace," Manmohan Singh said.

Singh is a senior leader of the opposition Congress and currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He was the prime minister between 2004 and 2014.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage