Assam flood situation improves, over 4.45 lakh people affected: Can floods be prevented?

Guwahati:

In a big relief for the people of Assam, the flood situation in the state improved marginally on Monday, with no fresh fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, though 4.45 lakh people remain affected across six districts, an official bulletin said on Tuesday. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 4,45,495 people have been impacted in Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan).

Number of affected people was over 5.24 lakh across five districts

The number of affected people was over 5.24 lakh across five districts of the state till Sunday. No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, with the toll in this year's deluge remaining at 68, the ASDMA bulletin said. Charaideo was the worst-hit district, where 1,88,404 people continue to be impacted, followed by Sivasagar (1,44,461) and Jorhat (74,458), it said.

90 relief camps shelter 28,695 displaced people

Altogether 90 relief camps remained operational, sheltering 28,695 displaced people. Additionally, 94 relief distribution centres were also functional. The ASDMA said the Dhansiri (S) river was flowing above the danger level at Numaligarh in Golaghat district. Multiple agencies, including the NDRF, SDRF and civil defence personnel, are carrying out the rescue and relief operations, with 67 boats deployed in the affected areas, the bulletin said.

Crop area of 37,139.52 hectares were still submerged, while 26,679 animals have been washed away, it said. Damage to houses, roads and other infrastructure was reported from various parts of the affected districts, it added.

Kharge, Rahul Gandhi express solidarity with Assam flood victims

In the meantime, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi expressed their solidarity with Assam flood victims and demanded a permanent solution to the problem. This year, 68 people have lost their lives in the Assam floods, which has left behind a trail of massive destruction.

They demanded a permanent solution to the problem, reminding how the BJP had come to power with that promise, and urged the governments to ensure relief and rehabilitation at the earliest for the affected people.

Deeply distressed by the devastating floods in Assam: Kharge

"Deeply distressed by the devastating floods in Assam, which have claimed at least 68 precious lives and caused immense suffering and destruction across the State. Almost 10 lakh people across 25 districts were affected," Kharge said in a post on X. He expressed his condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their homes, livelihoods, crops and livestock," he added. The Congress president said the Union and state governments must mobilise every available resource for rescue, relief and rehabilitation.

Kharge says substantial assistance from PM-CARES Fund must be released

Substantial assistance from the PM-CARES Fund must be released immediately for the flood-affected families, and adequate compensation must be provided for every life, home and livelihood lost, he asserted.

Kharge also pointed out that in its 2016 Assam Vision Document, the BJP had promised a permanent solution to the state's recurring floods. During the 2021 Assembly election campaign, the Union Home Minister again promised to make Assam "flood-free" within five years.

"Ten years of BJP rule have now passed. What happened to those solemn promises? Why has Assam's so-called "double-engine government" failed to build a comprehensive flood-control, erosion-management and rehabilitation system?" Kharge questioned.

Can flood in Assam be prevented?

Experts believe that floods in Assam cannot be eliminated because they are part of the Brahmaputra's natural cycle. Moreover, seasonal floods replenish fertile soils, sustain wetlands like Kaziranga National Park, and support agriculture and fisheries.

The challenge in Assam is reducing their destructive impact through better flood forecasting, restoring wetlands that act as natural sponges, strengthening embankments where appropriate, improving drainage, and avoiding construction on floodplains.

The flood situations in Assam are not simply a weather event, they are the result of a unique blend of geography and a river that crosses countries. It is because the state sits at the meeting point of one of the world's mightiest rivers, some of its wettest mountains, and one of the most intense monsoon systems on Earth, making annual floods an almost inevitable part of life.

Also Read:

Assam ravaged by floods, 40 dead, 80 missing; inter-ministerial team to assess damage