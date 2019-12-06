Image Source : FILE Manish Sisodia meets DCW chief at Samta Sthal

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday met DCW chief Swati Maliwal, who is on an indefinite hunger strike to press her demand that rapists be hanged within six months of their conviction. He visited Samta Sthal, near Rajghat here, to express solidarity with Maliwal. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief's fast entered the fourth day on Friday.

