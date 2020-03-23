Manipur woman 'racially abused' in North Delhi, called 'corona'

A woman from Manipur has been racially abused in North Delhi.

A case of racial discrimination has surfaced in Delhi after a woman from Manipur was racially abused when she was on her way in Vijay Nagar area of North Delhi. The incident took place when a man, on a two-wheeler, came and racially abused the woman by allegedly calling her 'corona'. As per reports, the man also spit 'gutakha' (tobacco) on woman's t-shirt, a photo of which has also gone viral. Many activists from the northeast are calling it an open case of racial discrimination. The incident took place on Sunday night and an FIR has been filed under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The incident has surfaced amid coronavirus outbreak in the country which has infected close to 400 people and claimed lives of 7 people so far. As the world continues to fight the noval disease by imposing complete or partial lockdown, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that locking down cities and asking people to stay indoors is not enough to contain the epidemic, therefore, countries have to take more proactive steps to deal with this crisis.

