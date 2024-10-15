Manipur violence: Meitei, Kuki, Naga MLAs from northeastern state meet in Delhi to find solution

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Representative image

Manipur violence: Around 20 MLAs from the Meitei and Kuki communities of Manipur met on Tuesday for the first time in 17 months since ethnic violence erupted in the northeastern state. The meeting aimed to explore peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflict that has strained relations between the two communities.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sambit Patra and three MLAs from the Naga community were also present at the over-two-hour-long meeting convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) as part of its efforts to iron out differences between the Meiteis and Kukis, and find an amicable solution to the crisis. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh did not attend the meeting, even though the Centre's interlocutor, A K Mishra, and other senior officials were present.

Met to discuss current scenario

In a statement, the MHA said a group of elected members of the Manipur Assembly, representing the Kuki-Zo-Hmar, Meitei and Naga communities, met to discuss the current scenario in the state. "The meeting unanimously resolved to appeal to the people of the state belonging to all communities to shun the path of violence so that no more precious lives of innocent citizens are lost," the statement said.

This was the first time since May 3, 2023, that Meitei and Kuki MLAs shared the same room, as tensions had kept the two communities apart for over a year and a half. The 10 Kuki MLAs had not set foot in the Meitei-dominated Imphal valley or the state capital, Imphal, during this period, and they had skipped all Assembly sessions since the violence began.

During the meeting, both sides expressed their communities' views and grievances, highlighting the hardships endured throughout the extended unrest. While they discussed potential ways forward, no concrete resolution was reached, according to sources.

"It was a good beginning. We were not expecting a miracle at the first meeting but it is an achievement that we could bring MLAs of the two communities under the same roof. We hope that they will meet again in the near future so that a peaceful solution is found," a source privy to the deliberations said.

On Patra's presence at the meeting, the sources said he is the BJP's coordinator for the northeast and was instrumental in bringing the MLAs to the capital. Efforts will be made for similar meetings of civil society groups of the Meitei and Kuki communities so that their differences could be bridged and peace restored in the state, the sources said.

Who all attended the meeting?

The meeting was attended by several prominent MLAs from different communities. Representing the Meitei side were state Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, Tongbram Robindro, and Th. Basantakumar Singh. Kuki MLAs Letpao Haokip and Nemcha Kipgen, both serving as state ministers, also participated. Additionally, the Naga community was represented by MLAs Ram Muivah, Awangbow Newmai, and L. Dikho, according to sources.

The deliberations came nearly a month after Shah said resolving the situation in Manipur requires dialogue between the Kukis and Meiteis, and that the Centre is in discussion with both the groups.

All the Naga, Kuki and Meitei MLAs and ministers who attended the meet were invited by the MHA through letters and telephone calls, the sources said. According to the wishes of the Kukis, the MLAs from the community had earlier pressed their demand for a separate administration or a Union Territory for tribals in Manipur.

(With PTI inputs)

