Manipur: Drug trafficking has declined with people's support, says CM N Biren Singh

Follow us on Image Source : X/N BIREN SINGH Manipur CM N Biren Singh releases t-shirt on the occasion of the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said drug trafficking cases have declined in the state to some extent. He made the statement while addressing an event organised in Imphal on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking.

The chief minsiter claimed people from the hills and valley and security forces have supported the administration in its effort to address the issue in the violence-hit state.

Poppy plantations in the state have also decreased by 50-60 per cent as per satellite data mapping, said Singh calling for the eradication of the drug menace in the state.

"With the active support of the hill village chiefs, valley-based civil societies and security personnel, drug trafficking in the state has declined to some extent..even poppy plantations have decreased by 50-60 per cent as per satellite data mapping," he said.

Singh also said his government had launched a war against drug abuse, and many smugglers and individuals associated with international cartels were arrested.

The chief minister flagged off a bike rally to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illegal Trafficking from his secretariat.

"More than a hundred officers and security personnel, who are taking part in the rally, will carry the message of the importance of war against cross-border illegal trafficking in the state. With support from the masses, the government will remain committed to uproot the drug menace from the state," he added.

Meanwhile, Manipur is reeling under an unprecedented security situation due to months of ethnic clashes between two groups. More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis since May last year.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Speaker Om Birla's Emergency remarks trigger protests in Lok Sabha, draw PM Modi's praise