Lok Sabha elections 2024: Kangana Ranaut triumphs in Mandi constituency

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Mandi: BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut with supporters during a campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has made a remarkable entry into politics by winning the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Contesting as a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Ranaut achieved a decisive victory over Congress’ Vikramaditya Singh. Kangana credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her impending victory in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday. As vote counting for Himachal Pradesh's four Lok Sabha seats continues, Ranaut is leading by over 70,000 votes in Mandi.

Acknowledging party support

Ranaut expressed her gratitude to Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, the MLAs, BJP workers, and the public for their support. She emphasised that the "credit for her win" belongs to Prime Minister Modi, highlighting his influence in the election.

Public's vote for change

Ranaut noted that the electorate has voted against family legacy politics and in favour of the common man. She vowed to work diligently for the people of Mandi, underscoring her commitment to her constituency.

Thakur's remarks on victory

Jai Ram Thakur commented on the victory, stating that the voters of Mandi have responded to those who criticized Ranaut. He attributed Modi's impending third term as Prime Minister to the public's support, noting the significant margin by which the BJP leads in all nine assembly segments within the Mandi Lok Sabha seat.

High-profile electoral battle

The Mandi constituency saw a fierce contest between Ranaut and Singh, the son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. This high-stakes battle took place during the seventh and final phase of the elections on June 1, 2024.

Traditionally a Congress stronghold

Mandi, comprising 17 assembly segments, has traditionally been a Congress bastion. However, the BJP's Ram Swaroop Sharma won the seat in the 2019 elections with a significant margin, securing 68.75% of the votes.

Ranaut's victory and commitment

With a winning margin of over 55,000 votes, Ranaut expressed her gratitude to the voters. Speaking to ANI, she reaffirmed her commitment to serving Himachal Pradesh, her "janmabhoomi." Ranaut had previously stated on Aaj Tak that she would quit the film industry if elected.

Historical context and future implications

Ranaut's win represents a significant shift in Mandi's political landscape and underscores the BJP's growing influence in traditional Congress territories. Her victory speech hinted at a continued presence in politics, marking a new chapter in her career.