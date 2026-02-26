Manalur Assembly Election 2026: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Thiruvananthapuram:

The Manalur Assembly constituency is one of the 140 constituencies in Kerala Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 64 of the Kerala Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). The LDF, UDF, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are the main parties in the state.

Manalur is a key legislative assembly constituency in Kerala comes under Thrissur district. In the 2021 assembly elections, the seat was won by Communist Party of India (Marxist). Murali Perunelly, from Communist Party of India (Marxist) defeated Vijaya Hari of the Indian National Congress by a margin of 29876 votes.

Manalur Assembly constituency is part of the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Suresh Gopi won the Thrissur parliamentary seat by defeating Vs Sunil Kumar of the Communist Party Of India with a margin of 74686 votes.

Manalur Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 222319 voters in the Manalur constituency during the 2021 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 106544 were male in Manalur and 115773 were female voters. There were 2 voters who belonged to the third gender. 5452 postal votes were cast in this constituency. The number of service voters in Manalur in 2021 was 84 (72 men and 12 women).

In 2016, the total number of voters in Manalur constituency was 211608. Out of this, 100135 were male and 111473 were female voters. There were no voters who belonged to the third gender. 705 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Manalur in 2016 was 219 (145 men and 74 women).

Manalur Constituency 2021 and 2016 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPI-M candidate Murali Perunelly won the Manalur seat with a margin of 29876 votes (17.81%). He was polled 78337 votes with a vote share of 46.77%. He defeated Congress candidate Vijay Hari, who got 48461 votes with a vote share of 28.93%. BJP candidate AN Radhakrishnan stood third with 36566 votes (21.93%).

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly Elections, CPM candidate Murali Perunelly won the Manalur seat with a margin of 19325 votes (11.28%). He was polled 70422 votes with a vote share of 43.30%. Congress candidate O Abdu Rahimankutty got 51097 votes (31.42%) and was the runner-up. BJP candidate AN Radhakrishnan stood third with 37680 votes (23.17%).

Manalur Assembly Constituency Past Winners

2016: Murali Perunelly (CPM)

2011: PA Madhavan (INC)

2006: Murali Perunelli (CPI-M)

2001: MK Paulson Master (INC)

1996: Rosamma Chacko (INC)

1991: VM Sudheeran (INC)

1987: VM Sudheeran (INC)

1982: VM Sudheeran (IND)

1980: VM Sudheeran (INC)

1977: NI Devassykutty (INC)

1970: NI Devassykutty (INC)

Manalur Voter Turnout

In 2021, the total number of valid votes polled in the Manalur Assembly constituency was 167502 (75.21%). In 2016, the total number of valid votes polled in this Assembly constituency was 162620 (76.73%).