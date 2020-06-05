Image Source : FILE Man falls prey to car bait, tries to get teenage son married to older woman (Representational Image)

Lured by the assurance of a "gift" of a swanky car to his son from the bride's family, a man tried to get his teenage son married to a 25-year old

woman divorcee and the proposed wedding was thwarted, an official said in Vellore on Friday. While the boy's father was going ahead with preparations for the wedding scheduled to be held in a week's time, his family members objected to the proposal since the boy was underage in addition to the woman being older and a divorcee.

Since the teen's father was unrelenting considering the promise of a "gift" of a car, a family member lodged a complaint with district authorities here and officials swung into action.

"An 18-year old boy getting married is illegal. We have taken an undertaking from him (boy's father) to the effect that he will desist from making preparations for marriage till such time the boy completes 21 years," an official told PTI adding the proposed wedding has been halted.

The boy's family belong to a village near here.

The legal age for marriage for a man is 21 years and a woman is 18.

