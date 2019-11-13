Video shows dramatic rescue of man dangling from overhead wire on tracks

Image Source : ANI PHOTO Man dangling from overhead wire rescued in Madhya Pradesh

Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel on Tuesday rescued a youth who was dangling from an overhead wire at tracks on Dabra railway station in Madhya Pradesh. Electricity was switched off on the route by officials to carry out the rescue operations safely.

In the video of the incident, it can be seen that police officials atop a rail engine reached the spot where the man was clinging to the overhead wire. Subsequently, they forcibly pulled him down and rescued him.

People had gathered on both sides of the platform to witness the high voltage drama.

According to media reports, trains were stalled for an hour on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhansi rail division after the incident.

The incident happened near Dabra station in Gwalior and the man, who appeared to be of unsound mind, was brought down to safety by railway staff after a guard alerted station authorities at around 6 am, said North Central Railway’s Jhansi division’s commercial manager Akhil Shukla.

“He was doing acrobatics on a dead overhead wire. We had to switch off the power supply to other live overhead wires for an hour to ensure the man was not electrocuted. This, however, hit rail traffic and four trains got stalled,” he said.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read | CCTV video shows children beating woman official in Rae Bareli protection home

Also Read | CCTV video shows brawl at Bhopal restaurant over low quality food