Haryana man attacks devotees with iron rod at Golden Temple, five injured, one critical

A man from Haryana allegedly attacked devotees and employees of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) with an iron rod inside the Golden Temple complex in Amritsar on Friday, injuring five people. One of the victims is in critical condition. The incident occurred at the historic Guru Ram Dass Serai, located near the community kitchen of the Golden Temple.

According to the SGPC, the accused was first spotted moving suspiciously inside the premises. When staff questioned him and asked for his identity, he got into an argument and was told to leave. However, he returned shortly after with an iron rod and attacked SGPC employees and devotees who tried to intervene.

The assailant was overpowered by SGPC staff and handed over to the police. He has been identified as Zulfan, a resident of Haryana, according to Sarmel Singh, Station House Officer of Kotwali police station. The accused also sustained injuries during the scuffle. "An investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the attack," the SHO said.

As per reports, the injured include a Sikh youth from Bathinda, who is reportedly in a critical condition and undergoing treatment in the emergency ward of Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research. Another suspect, who allegedly accompanied the attacker and was seen conducting a recce of the premises, has also been arrested, police said.

According to Dr Jasmeet Singh, “As per statements from the injured, an unknown man attacked them with a rod. Of the five patients brought in, one is in serious condition and has been shifted to the ICU. The rest are stable. CT scans and X-rays are being conducted to assess injuries.”

Authorities said the attacker is suspected to be mentally unstable, though it is yet to be officially confirmed. The SGPC and local police are jointly investigating the case.